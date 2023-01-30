Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,178. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.4 %

Globe Life Announces Dividend

GL stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.