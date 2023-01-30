Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $147.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $237.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

