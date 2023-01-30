Short Interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Decreases By 24.5%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 14,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $52,742,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

