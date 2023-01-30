Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 911,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $9,700,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 534,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

