Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.57.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.