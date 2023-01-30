Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.57.
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
