Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 856,982 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,322 shares of company stock worth $12,782,429. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $195.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average is $183.96. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.85 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

