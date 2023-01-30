Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

