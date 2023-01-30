Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 14,934 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.5 %

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

NYSE HOG opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.