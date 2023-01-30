Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $158.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.