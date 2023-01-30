Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of United Bankshares worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI opened at $39.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.