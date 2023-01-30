Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 105.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in New York Times by 137.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 132.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times Price Performance

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYT stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.05. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Stories

