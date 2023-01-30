Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 2,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ashland by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

NYSE:ASH opened at $107.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

