WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS opened at $47.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.