Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

