Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4 %

Avery Dennison Profile

Shares of AVY stock opened at $187.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.09.

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.