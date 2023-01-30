Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Insperity worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $108.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

