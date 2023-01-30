Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.37 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Sonoco Products worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of SON opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.