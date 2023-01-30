Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 72,840 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

WBS stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.