Wolfe Research Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.63. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

