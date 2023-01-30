Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 6.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.26.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

