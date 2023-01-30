Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Decreases By 9.2%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of BABYF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition ( OTCMKTS:BABYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 342.93%.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

