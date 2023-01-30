Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,343,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 6,329,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BIREF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.53 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 52.78% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $260.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

