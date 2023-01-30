Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.84 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

