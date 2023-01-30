Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,472,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

