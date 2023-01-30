Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 144.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Generac by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Generac by 50.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Generac by 10.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $117.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

