Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,611 shares of company stock worth $9,144,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

