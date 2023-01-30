Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Rapid7 worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

