The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

