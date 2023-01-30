Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,923 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.76 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.25%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

