Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE L opened at $60.99 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.