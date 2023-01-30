Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.55.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

