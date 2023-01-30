Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

