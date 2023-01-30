Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) PT at $31.00

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,806.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 126,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 318.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 308,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.2 %

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

