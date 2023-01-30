Canaccord Genuity Group Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $485.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $460.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $458.86 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day moving average of $416.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

