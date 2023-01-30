Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advantest Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.35. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 39.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantest will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

