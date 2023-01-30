Brokerages Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $1.75

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 315.92%. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

