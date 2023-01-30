KeyCorp Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $32.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
