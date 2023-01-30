Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $780.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICOGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $727.43.

NYSE FICO opened at $660.25 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $676.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

