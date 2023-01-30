Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.92 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

