KeyCorp Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $67.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

