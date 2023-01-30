Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $253.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.19.

V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.11. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

