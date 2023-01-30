Peel Hunt Downgrades Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to Hold

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.33) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236 ($15.30).
Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CBG opened at GBX 963 ($11.92) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 872 ($10.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,339 ($16.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 872.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,056.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,038.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.