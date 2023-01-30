Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $540.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.63.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

