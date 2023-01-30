Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Celestica by 104.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 451,051 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.