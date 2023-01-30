Citigroup Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $488.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $544.00 to $488.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

