StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Noah Price Performance

NYSE:NOAH opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,451 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,945 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

