Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Director Klaus M. Zeitler Sells 126,800 Shares

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$315,998.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at C$176,191.47.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WRN opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.56 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$371.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.