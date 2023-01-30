3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

