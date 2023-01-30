Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $232.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.11. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

