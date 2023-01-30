Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average of $241.11.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

